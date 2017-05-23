David Bowie Might Have A ‘Twin Peaks’ Cameo

May 23, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Cameo, David Bowie, David Lynch, Fire Walk With Me, Twin Peaks

David Bowie had a brief but very memorable cameo in the 1992 prequel to ‘Twin Peaks,’ ‘Fire Walk With Me.’ In the newest season of ‘Twin Peaks,’ Bowie’s character, FBI Agent Phillip Jeffries, has been mentioned more than a few times, and he is presumed alive.

Could this mean another David Bowie cameo? Well, Bowie dies in January 2016, which means he would have been alive for the production of ‘Twin Peaks: The Return.’

Additionally, Bowie was scheduled for a day on set, but had to cancel. So who knows? Maybe David Lynch found another time to fit Bowie in, maybe not.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live