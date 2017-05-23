Danielle Bregoli Is Going On Tour, And Her Rider Includes Fidget Spinners, A 50″ Television, And Absolutely No Pineapples

Cash her on tour, as Danielle Bregoli is hitting the road for a tour! Get excited, this is not a drill!

Along with every tour comes a rider, a list of requirements or demands a performer would like at every stop. Danielle Bregoli is no different.

The 14-year-old has a few demands for her stops on the road, and they are all very befit of a teenager who got viral for yelling at Dr. Phil.

Along with the list beginning with 4-star hotels, she requires $750 per diem, with another $3,000 on top of that for her security detail. The rest of her demands are as follows:

– 50″ inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in “House of Wax” (movie subject to change)

– 3 fidget spinners

– 5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, “ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND”

– 4 large Domino’s pizzas

– 1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple

She’s going to have two test shows, one in Fort Lauderdale and the other in HOUSTON(!), and if both those sell out she will receive $50,000 and Live Nation will consider a nationwide tour.

Via TMZ

