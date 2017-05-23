Ariana Grande’s Mother Helped Get Children To Safety After Bomb Went Off

Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, helped to get several children to safety after the bombing at her daughter’s concert in Manchester. She was sitting in the front row when the bomb went off. As people were struggling to get out of the arena, Joan told a group of kids, as many as 10, to follow her.

She took the children back stage and instructed Ariana’s security to watch over them and get them outside when it was safe to leave.

In the wake of the tragedy, Ariana Grande has canceled her tour.

