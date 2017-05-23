22 Dead, 59 Injured In Manchester Attack; Police Confirm Arrest Of Man Connected To Attack

May 23, 2017 6:20 AM By JT
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Attack, bomb, concert, England, Explosion, Latest, Manchester, News, Police, Terrorism

The latest update of the terrible attack in Manchester has 22 victims of the bombing, including the attacker, and at least 59 people injured.

The Greater Manchester Police also confirmed two arrests were made last night, one of whom is connected with the attacks; the other at the Arndale Center,who currently is not believed to be connected.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May told reporters, “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.  All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Police are currently determining if the attack was part of a terror network, and the “threat level” for another attack is currently set at “severe,” meaning they believe another attack is likely to happen.

Various World leaders offered their condolences and reactions to the deadly attack, all of whom offer their respective countries support and love at this time.

Via The Guardian

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live