Woman’s $15 Costume Jewelry Ring Turns Out To Be Worth Way More

Thirty years ago, one very lucky woman purchased an “exceptionally sized” faux diamond ring from a flea market at the West Middlesex hospital in London. She casually wore the ring for years, doing just about everything with it on, after all it was a fake diamond.

One jeweler spotted the ring and suggested that she get it appraised. To her surprise the ring is not fake. In fact, it’s worth $450,000.

It is a 26.27 carat white diamond ring. There will be an auction on June 7th, and the owner will walk away very happy. She’s said, not surprisingly, that she is, “incredibly excited. Anyone would be in this position. It’s a life-changing amount of money. No matter what your background is or what your past experiences have been, it’s going to revolutionise someone’s life.”

Via Mashable