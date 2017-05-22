We’ve Got More ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Pics

‘Entertainment Weekly’ has just released the second round of stills from the upcoming season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ which will air on July 16th. This round hasn’t revealed any big clues for the epic penultimate season, but we did get some solid conformation on some facts we were unsure about.

First, Queen Daenerys Targaryen is coming to Westeros. (SPOILERS) At the end of season 6 we saw her and her dragons heading to Westeros to claim her spot on the iron throne. There’s one new picture that shows one of her dragons on the ground in what looks like a battle. This confirms that she’s finally making a go at the throne.

Next Arya Stark is back in Westeros. We also saw her briefly at the end of season 6, crossing someone off her list. She was in Westeros, but we really didn’t see what she was up too. This new pic shows her in what looks like the north. So, maybe she’s joining up with John Snow, or maybe she’s just going to go around assassinating people.