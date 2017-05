If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

Earlier, we reported that people were rushing out of the Manchester Arena on Monday night after people heard what sounded like several explosions. Manchester Police have confirmed that, so far, at least 20 people are dead and hundreds more are injured.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Ambulances out in force heading to Manchester Arena after all lining up on Thompson street fire station. pic.twitter.com/vpAFFUG0MI — Sam Ward (@SamWardMCR) May 22, 2017

After the noise, people swarmed out of the venue, many of which could have been trampled. Emergency services quickly arrived in force, and police are now urging people to stay away from the area.

BREAKING | Line of ambulances heading to #manchester arena where a major #explosion has happenedpic.twitter.com/AGfAw6H7Wo — Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) May 22, 2017

Via NBC DFW