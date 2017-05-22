The Creator Of The State Fair’s Fried Coke And Deep Fried Butter Finally Has His Own Restaurant In Dallas

May 22, 2017 5:43 AM By JT
Albert Gonzales is a multiple-time winner of the State Fair of Texas’ Big Tex fried food award, and now, he finally has his own restaurant.

Republic Ranch, located at 3121 Ross Ave, is a blending of two local culinary favorites, Mexican and barbecue.  Gonzales already has experience with his menu, making the food for his catering business.  Along with tacos stuffed with rib-eye, chicken, and pulled pork, the menu will also feature “fried chicken, rib-eye chicken-fried steak, smoked chicken, a beef rib” according to Gonzales.

The space has a long history of previous tenants, including Salt Lounge, Bungalow Beach Club, Southern Comforts, Ormsby Catering and features five distinct areas, a dining room, banquet room, pool area, arcade, and private tasting room.  Gonzales says, “It’s a big complex, but we cut it up to make it feel like it’s a destination.  You can have dinner, you can lounge by the pool, you can make a night of it.”

Gonzales’ main goal is to provide a friendly neighborhood bar and restaurant for all of Dallas to enjoy.  “While I was designing this, in the back of my head, it was always a neighborhood bar — someplace you could come out and chill out with friends.”

