RECAP: Celine Dion’s Amazing Performance At The 2017 Billboard Music Awards

‘Titanic’ may be 20 years behind us, but Celine Dion has still got it. At the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, she wowed the audience with an absolutely amazing performance of her hit song, ‘My Heart Will Go On.’

You can see for yourself. The French Canadian star worse an exquisite white gown, with a long, narrow neck line.

By the end, there wasn’t a dry eye watching, even leaving her co-hosts Ludacis and Vanessa Hudgens in awe. Hudgens even admitted to crying.

Omg guys. Dreams really do come true 😍😍😍😍 @Celinedion #bbmas2017 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 21, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

The performance carried a particularly large emotional weight on account of Dion losing her husband of 22 years, barley a year ago.

Dion killed it. She’s amazing, and she just made sure nobody will forget it for a long time.