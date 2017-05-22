Pop Up Cafe Lets Patrons Enjoy Coffee And A Pastry While Surrounded By Rats

Normally, if you saw a rat while you were out eating might cause you to leave the restaurant in a panic.

A San Francisco tourist attraction, however, is throwing away any conventional thinking you might have regarding rats with their latest pop-up, the Black Rat Cafe. The San Francisco Dungeon is hosting the cafe, and they say, “Guests can sip their coffee while seated at bistro-style tables, nicely draped with red and white gingham tablecloths…all while being surrounded by rats.”

And if you’re skeptical, the cafe is totally and completely up to safety and health codes. All the food served will be prepared offsite and cleared away before any rats are allowed in the room. A California-based rat rescue and adoption agency will provide the rats and are well-trained and domesticated. San Francisco Dungeon spokesman Matthew Clarkson said, “They do make very good pets and if looked after, they’re as clean as a cat or a dog.”

The pop up will only be open from July 1st through the 8th, with tickets beginning at $49.99 which includes pastry, beverage and admission to the dungeon.

Via UPI

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter