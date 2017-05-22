Katy Perry Lands $25 Million ‘American Idol’ Deal

According to inside sources, Katy Perry has landed a massive deal to be the lead judge on the upcoming ‘American Idol’ reboot. Apparently, ABC was desperate to sign a judge before they announced the return of the show. Sources say, “Katy had all the leverage.”

That leverage paid off, because Perry managed to get $25 million out of the deal, $5 more than their first offer, which she rejected a while back.

Katy is doing alright for herself, seeing as Ryan Seacrest only made $15 million a season. Speaking of Seacrest, the sources also say he might return as host, but only time will tell.

Via TMZ