Katy Perry Lands $25 Million ‘American Idol’ Deal

May 22, 2017 3:29 PM
According to inside sources, Katy Perry has landed a massive deal to be the lead judge on the upcoming ‘American Idol’ reboot. Apparently, ABC was desperate to sign a judge before they announced the return of the show. Sources say, “Katy had all the leverage.”

That leverage paid off, because Perry managed to get $25 million out of the deal, $5 more than their first offer, which she rejected a while back.

Katy is doing alright for herself, seeing as Ryan Seacrest only made $15 million a season. Speaking of Seacrest, the sources also say he might return as host, but only time will tell.

Via TMZ

