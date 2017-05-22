Here’s Why Your Partner Always Steals The Covers At Night

For any of you who sleep with someone else in your bed, you know the struggle. Your partner is always rolling over and taking all the covers with them. Well, scientists have finally figured out why people do this.

A new study of more than 2,000 people has shown that people who grew up sleeping with a special blanket, stuffed animal or pet are more likely to have a lot more sleeping problems than people who slept with nothing.

Out of adults who regularly steal the covers, 35% slept with dolls, 31% slept with a teddy bear and 29% slept with a pet, while only 19% slept with nothing.

The same can be seen with people who toss and turn all night and talk in their sleep. Surprisingly, people who slept with nothing snored more, and people who slept with pets had a higher rate of night terrors.

