Here’s The World’s First Pink Pineapple

May 22, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Del Monte, FDA, fruit, Pink Pineapple

We’ve officially gone too far with our unicorn obsession. We’ve started making our fruit pink. The hot pink pineapple has been in development since 2005. Fruit producer, Del Monte, have finally cleared their genetically modified fruit with the FDA.

They’re now growing these pink pineapples. They’re made by adding a pink lycopene, the stuff that makes tomatoes red, to the already existing pineapple.

They apparently taste good to. People have said they taste like an, “extra sweet pink flesh pineapple.” Just wait, soon, pink pineapples will be everywhere. They’re already blowing up on Instagram, shocker…

Via Cosmopolitan

