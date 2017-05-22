Here’s The Top 50 BBQ Restaurants In Texas

Whether you’re a BBQ fanatic, or looking to try some quality Texas barbecue and just don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place.
‘Texas Monthly’ has just published their complete list of the top 50 barbecue restaurants in the great state of Texas. We’ve only got 10 in North Texas, but of those 10, 9 are in the DFW area. Clearly Dallas can hold its own with the best of Texas BBQ.
Cresson
BBQ on the Brazos
Opened: 2013
Dallas
Cattleack Barbeque
Opened: 2013
Lockhart Smokehouse
Opened: 2011
Pecan Lodge
Opened: 2010
DeSoto
Top 5 BBQ
Opened: 2016
Forney
4-T’s Bar-B-Q
Opened: 2010
Fort Worth
Heim Barbecue
Opened: 2015
McKinney
Hutchins BBQ
Opened: 1978 (current location since 1991)
Waxahachie
Harris Bar-B-Que
Opened: 2013
Whitney
Flores Barbecue
Opened: 2016
Check out the full list here.
Via NBC DFW