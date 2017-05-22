Here’s The Top 50 BBQ Restaurants In Texas

Whether you’re a BBQ fanatic, or looking to try some quality Texas barbecue and just don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place.

‘Texas Monthly’ has just published their complete list of the top 50 barbecue restaurants in the great state of Texas. We’ve only got 10 in North Texas, but of those 10, 9 are in the DFW area. Clearly Dallas can hold its own with the best of Texas BBQ.

Cresson

BBQ on the Brazos

Opened: 2013

Dallas

Cattleack Barbeque

Opened: 2013

Lockhart Smokehouse

Opened: 2011

Pecan Lodge

Opened: 2010

DeSoto

Top 5 BBQ

Opened: 2016

Forney

4-T’s Bar-B-Q

Opened: 2010

Fort Worth

Heim Barbecue

Opened: 2015

McKinney

Hutchins BBQ

Opened: 1978 (current location since 1991)

Waxahachie

Harris Bar-B-Que

Opened: 2013

Whitney

Flores Barbecue

Opened: 2016

Check out the full list here.

Via NBC DFW