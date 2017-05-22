Explosions Heard In Manchester Arena During Ariana Grande Concert

Greater Manchester Police have warned people to stay away from Manchester Arena as officers respond to an “incident”.

Twitter users reported concert goers were fleeing the venue covered in blood and crying. However it is not currently known what caused the ”explosions”.

The noises were heard towards the end of the show, with witnesses claiming on social media they believed the bangs were a “gun shot” or a “bomb” – but other people said they believed it might have been a speaker that blew up and caused panic.

One concert viewer, Majid Khan said, “I and my sister, along with a lot of others were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when around 10:40-10:45pm-ish, a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena. It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could. Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there.”

Via independant.co.uk