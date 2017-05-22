Billy Bush Gives First Interview Since ‘Today’ Firing

You likely did not / could not escape the hoopla last October. Billy Bush was caught in a video laughing along with Donald Trump’s account of how he seduced married women.

(One man now lives in the White House, while the other attempts to explain the moment.)

Billy Bush told The Hollywood Reporter, “Looking back, I wish I had changed the topic. But I didn’t have the strength of character to do it.”

He’s trying to change that. Bush pledged to his three daughters to “become a better, fuller man.”

His older brother called Billy’s firing unfair: “You build an identity over 15 years, and you lose it over 15 hours.”

The video leaked on a Friday night, just as Billy boarded a cross-country flight. He watched from first class as a “real-time train wreck engulfed his career.” What awaited him was a gauntlet of bad press. He joked that he wished the flight never landed.

Billy Bush says he doesn’t know who leaked the video.