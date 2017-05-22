Big Game Hunter Dies In Zimbabwe After Elephant Falls And Crushes Him

51-year-old Theunis Botha of South Africa was hunting big game in Zimbabwe when he became a victim of a cruel, ironic, twist of fate.

Botha, along with a group of other hunters, came across three charging elephant cows on Friday. A fourth cow reportedly picked up Botha with its trunk, and when that fourth cow was shot, it fell, and it fell right on top of Botha.

The Telegraph described Botha as a “highly regarded houndsman” who often recruited wealthy Americans to join him on hunting expeditions.

Our prayers and condolences to his family.

Via Raw Story

