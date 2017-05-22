Big Game Hunter Dies In Zimbabwe After Elephant Falls And Crushes Him

May 22, 2017 7:18 AM By JT
Filed Under: accident, africa, Big Game, death, elephant, hunter, hunting, zimbabwe

51-year-old Theunis Botha of South Africa was hunting big game in Zimbabwe when he became a victim of a cruel, ironic, twist of fate.

Botha, along with a group of other hunters, came across three charging elephant cows on Friday.  A fourth cow reportedly picked up Botha with its trunk, and when that fourth cow was shot, it fell, and it fell right on top of Botha.

The Telegraph described Botha as a “highly regarded houndsman” who often recruited wealthy Americans to join him on hunting expeditions.

Our prayers and condolences to his family.

Via Raw Story

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live