Beyoncé’s Baby Shower Featured A Nigerian Theme, Soul Food, And Was Held At An “Estate” Once Owned By Madonna

May 22, 2017 7:04 AM By JT
Beyoncé, gorgeous and pregnant as ever, held a baby shower for the ages over the weekend with her baby twins being due in just a matter of weeks.

The party was held at an estate once owed by Madonna, and had a Nigerian theme, complete with colorful patterned rugs, floor pillows, and wall tapestries.  Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat music with drummers and dancers entertained the guests and everyone dined on a lunch of soul food.

The guests list included Serena Williams, her sister Solange, La La Anthony, and even had a mini Destiny’s Child reunion as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams attended.

