Wanna Be a Dallas Mavericks Dancer? Sign Up for Prep Classes Before Auditions

Have you ever wanted to be on the sidelines cheering the Mavs on? How about on the court?

The Dallas Mavericks are holding auditions for new Mavs dancers this Summer. To help those get ready for the audition the Mavs are hosting prep classes at the at Trophy Fitness Club in downtown. These 2 hour classes are not mandatory for the audition but are available for anyone 18 and up who might be interested in preparing for the audition. Classes start Tuesday, May 30, 2017 through Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Each class is $30 each or $210 for all 14. Auditions for the Mavs Dancers will be held at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas on Saturday, July 15, registration starts at 9:00 am. Fore more info on auditions click Here. Good luck to all those future Mavs Dancers.