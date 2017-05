A little girl is in shock after a sea lion grabbed her and pulled her into the water. The sea lion had come up to the pier after tourists had thrown bread crumbs into the water. The little girl, closest to the sea lion, sat on the edge and turned around. The sea lion popped up and grabbed her with its mouth, dragging her into the water.

She was only under for a second or two. A man instantly jumped in to rescue her and the sea lion did not come back. The girl is completely fine.

Via Daily Mail