Mohamed Hanafy is a very popular barber. He’s not only known for his amazing cuts, but also his unorthodox methods. This barber uses fire, that’s right, he’ll light your head on fire. Apparently, the fire helps to strengthen and straighten ¬†hair.

This looks absolutely crazy, but the customers don’t seem to mind having their scalps lit on fire, so maybe this guy is on to something.

Via Mashable