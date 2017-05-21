Alien Covenant Beats Out Guardians of the Galaxy at the Box Office

This Weekend is full of new movies at the box office.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 has been kicking butt at the box office until now. This weekend Ridley Scott’s second installment of the Alien prequel saga is off to a decent start, Alien Covenant made over 36 million in its opening weekend just beating out out Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy with 35 million. Alien Covenant received decent reviews with a 73% approval rating from rotten tomatoes. 20th century Fox not only debuted its new Alien movie but also the fourth installment of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. The family friendly film opened in fifth place, with 7.2 million behind Amy Shumers Snatched with 7.6 million. New comers this weekend include the young adult adaptation of Everything, everything which open in third place with 12 million.