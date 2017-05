Passengers were treated to a terrifying surprise when they boarded the brand new ‘Joker’ roller coaster at the Six Flags in Arlington on Saturday night. The passenger car came to a stop at the top of the ride. Passengers were forced to wait for three and a half hours as the Arlington fire department conducted rescue operations.

Park officials say the ride stopped due to strong winds. The coaster will reopen on Sunday afternoon, after a full inspection.

Via NBC DFW