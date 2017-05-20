Students Get Stuck On New Joker Ride For Hours At Six Flags While Storm Blew Through

Eight students where stuck overnight for several hours at Six Flags in Arlington,TX on the new Joker ride.

The Arlington Fire Department used ladder trucks to rescue the students while strong storms were blowing through. The ride stalled in such a position the students were on their backs while the wind and rain passed through.

It took about 3.5 hours for rescuers to complete their mission with the last student getting their feet on the ground around 3 a.m. .

There were no injuries and no report on what exactly caused the malfunction.

