A Prequel To ‘The Dark Crystal’ Is Coming To Netflix: And We Have The Teaser Trailer

If you’re a child of the 80s (you do listen to Jack FM!), chances are you’ve seen Jim Henson’s cult classic The Dark Crystal. You know: Jen, the Mystics and the Skeksis? It’s ringing a bell now, isn’t it?

It turns out the folks at Netflix have recognized the popularity (and possibilities) of the flick, and are developing a 10-part prequel series to the film called The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Louis Letellier will be the Executive Producer and Director.

Mr. Letellier isn’t going all CGI on us, either: the series will be made using animatronics and puppetry…just like the original. Check out the teaser trailer above.

We don’t know about you, but we’re geekily excited about this!

Hey neat. The return of The Dark Crystal. pic.twitter.com/6aA7zyBvVZ — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) May 18, 2017

Source: Twitter

