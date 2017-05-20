A Prequel To ‘The Dark Crystal’ Is Coming To Netflix: And We Have The Teaser Trailer

May 20, 2017 1:00 AM
If you’re a child of the 80s (you do listen to Jack FM!), chances are you’ve seen Jim Henson’s cult classic The Dark Crystal.  You know: Jen, the Mystics and the Skeksis?  It’s ringing a bell now, isn’t it?

It turns out the folks at Netflix have recognized the popularity (and possibilities) of the flick, and are developing a 10-part prequel series to the film called The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.  Louis Letellier will be the Executive Producer and Director.

Mr. Letellier isn’t going all CGI on us, either: the series will be made using animatronics and puppetry…just like the original.  Check out the teaser trailer above.

We don’t know about you, but we’re geekily excited about this!

