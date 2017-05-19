You Will Live Longer If You Have These Five Personality Traits

There’s no need to be miserable in your life. In fact, the more easygoing you are, the better chance you have to live longer. According to Business Insider, these are the five personality traits that have been linked to living longer:

Being conscientious. You think things through, so you don’t take unnecessary risks. Openness. Be receptive to new experiences and STOP resisting change in your life! Emotional stability. Having an explosive personality and depression tend to cut back on your life expectancy, so figure out how to roll with the punches. Friendliness. People who socialize and stay close with friends tend to live longer. Free expression. Don’t bottle stuff up.