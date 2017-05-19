Visually Impaired Men See Foe the First Time, Looks At Her Boobs

Scouring the internet is what we do on a daily basis. So we hate it when we miss something. The clip you are about to see comes from the Rachel Ray show, a little over a year ago.

Hunter tribe was a guest on The Rachel Show back in 2016. He is visually impaired due to some kind of vision disease. During the episode, he was given the opportunity to see his girlfriend for the very first time with the help of a pair of special glasses.

Any guesses as to where his eyes went first??? Yep, her boobs! Pay close attention to the screen behind her. It’s set up so we can see exactly what he’s seeing.

Hahahahahahahaha!