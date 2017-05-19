‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Gets A ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Crossover

Earlier this week we got a hilarious ‘Orange is the New Black’ and ‘Black Mirror’ crossover, but that was just a cute little promo for the upcoming season. What we got in the fifth episode of the new season of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ was much, much more.

Without spoiling too much, one of the secondary characters gets into a bit of trouble, and gets sent off to jail. She ends up in none other than Litchfield prison, and finds herself talking to one of the main characters from ‘Orange is the New Black.’

We can’t wait to see what Netflix is going to do with this, or what other shows actually exist in the same universe.

Via Elite Daily