Top 10 Reasons We Gain Weight At Our Jobs

According to a new survey, 45% of workers say they’ve gained weight at their current job. 10% have gained MORE THAN 20 pounds. What’s causing this? Here are the top 10 reasons:
- Sitting at a desk most of the day 51%
- Too tired from work to exercise 45%
- Eating because of job stress 38%
- No time to exercise before or after work 38%
- Eating out all the time 24%
- Skipping meals because of time 19%
- Celebrations at work 18%
- The dreaded office candy jar 16%
- Pressure to eat food coworkers bring in 8%
- Happy Hour 4%
We’re buying all of those reasons, except #9. Just say no to your pushy coworker!