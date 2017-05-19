Tom Hardy is Set Play Venom in Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff

May 19, 2017 8:15 PM
Filed Under: Spider-Man, spinoff, Tom Hardy, Venom

Sony announced today that the Oscar Nominated actor will be playing the tittle character.

Spider-Man fans rejoice, Sony has just announced on Twitter that Tom Hardy will be playing Spider-Mans most challenging villain Venom in his own spin off movie. The film is set to ht theaters in October 2018 with production starting this fall, the film is being directed by Ruben Fleischer, who directed Zombieland. Sony also announced that Venom will start their own cinematic universe of Spider-Man characters in their own films. Tom Holland is set to appear this Summer in the new Spider-Man Homecoming.

