Parents Beware: Doctors Issue Warning About Ramen Noodles

If you enjoy eating the instant noodles like Ramen or you give this to your kids as a snack then you need to be aware of these new warnings issued by doctors. As it turns out, the noodles toxic preservatives that can lead to nausea, vomiting, ringing of the ears, delirium and a feeling of suffocation.

After too much exposure, the preservative can lead to loss of liver function and reproductive functions. According to a news site, women “who ate more instant noodles were more likely to suffer from metabolic syndrome, the symptoms of which include obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and low levels of HDL cholesterol, which is considered the “good” cholesterol.”

Also, the instant noodles contain monosodium glutamate which is linked to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS.

Surely, college kids may live off of these and many use them as a quick dinner but there are much healthier and safer options. Never hesitate to take the proper precautions.