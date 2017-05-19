More Emoji Hair (And Head) Types Are Finally On The Way!

May 19, 2017 6:34 AM By JT
Filed Under: emoji, unicode, Unicode Technical Committee

Yes, Jessica Chastain and Ed Sheeran (redheads), Anderson Cooper (silverhead) and Sinead O’Connor (bald woman) are quite happy with this news: emoji creators are mixing in more hair colors and head types.

The Unicode Technical Committee are broadening emoji types to bald, red, silver and curly.  This is all after tons of requests to Unicode.  If all goes well, we should see the emojis in 2018.

Check them out below!

Source: Glamour

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistribute.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live