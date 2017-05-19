More Emoji Hair (And Head) Types Are Finally On The Way!

Yes, Jessica Chastain and Ed Sheeran (redheads), Anderson Cooper (silverhead) and Sinead O’Connor (bald woman) are quite happy with this news: emoji creators are mixing in more hair colors and head types.

The Unicode Technical Committee are broadening emoji types to bald, red, silver and curly. This is all after tons of requests to Unicode. If all goes well, we should see the emojis in 2018.

Check them out below!

Well done, Unicode. More emoji hair types are finally on the way: https://t.co/04xUurUOrH pic.twitter.com/guzHIlFbWy — Glamour (@glamourmag) May 19, 2017

Source: Glamour

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistribute.