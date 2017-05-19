Kate Upton Says She’s ‘Still Not Confident in a Bathing Suit’

Kate Upton has graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue three times, but she still isn’t confident in those tiny bikinis they make her wear. She said so in an interview with Yahoo! Style:

“I’m still not confident in a bathing suit! That’s why you eat healthy and work out, to feel your best. You always have struggles. It’s not like I always feel my best. Everybody has moments where they don’t feel confident in a bikini. It’s what we’re striving for: self-love. We work our way up. When I don’t feel my best, that’s OK.

Upton, who is engaged to Detroit pitcher, Justin Verlander, also admitted that she doesn’t even own a scale, and that she doesn’t work out to be a certain weight anymore, but to be healthy.

“Honestly, because coming from the fashion world, weight — when I first started modeling — was very important. How much you weighed, how much you needed to lose, whatever it was,” she said. “I’m not trying to be fit for a number on a scale. Whenever I’m happiest, I try to maintain that. I don’t need a number.”