Here Are Texas’ Most Popular Baby Names For 2016

So what are the most popular baby names in the Lone Star State?
According to the Social Security Administration (who’s been putting this list together since 1997), the #1 Texas names for boys and girls are the exact same top names for the whole country:
Boys
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Sebastian
4. Daniel
5. Matthew
Girls
1. Emma
2. Mia
3. Sophia
4. Olivia
5. Isabella
