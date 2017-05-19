Here Are Texas’ Most Popular Baby Names For 2016

May 19, 2017 8:01 AM By JT
So what are the most popular baby names in the Lone Star State?

According to the Social Security Administration (who’s been putting this list together since 1997), the #1 Texas names for boys and girls are the exact same top names for the whole country:

Boys
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Sebastian
4. Daniel
5. Matthew

Girls
1. Emma
2. Mia
3. Sophia
4. Olivia
5. Isabella

Source: GuideLive

