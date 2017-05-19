Dude Gets Ultimate Revenge on Rude Customers in a Coffee Shop

We all know those experiences all too well. We get to a coffee shop, set up our “work station,” only to find out you’re sitting next to a table with people who don’t really know how to act at a coffee shop. They’re loud and rude and you’ve heard too much about their weekend without even trying to eavesdrop. This man had a solution, however. And boy, is it ingenious.
Twitter user Khalil Sehnaoui was sitting in a coffee shop next to a group of loud and obnoxious people when a light bulb went off in his head. He was struck with a moment of evil genius and he wasn’t going to stop. He then tweeted what went down.
That’s right. He bought the domain name. It’s a whole other level of petty but revenge is sweet sometimes.
The went viral and many Twitters users praised Khalil for his act of savagery.