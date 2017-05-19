Dude Gets Ultimate Revenge on Rude Customers in a Coffee Shop

We all know those experiences all too well. We get to a coffee shop, set up our “work station,” only to find out you’re sitting next to a table with people who don’t really know how to act at a coffee shop. They’re loud and rude and you’ve heard too much about their weekend without even trying to eavesdrop. This man had a solution, however. And boy, is it ingenious.

Twitter user Khalil Sehnaoui was sitting in a coffee shop next to a group of loud and obnoxious people when a light bulb went off in his head. He was struck with a moment of evil genius and he wasn’t going to stop. He then tweeted what went down.

Coffee shop. People next to me are loud and rude. They just found the perfect name for their new business. I just bought the domain name. — Khalil Sehnaoui (@sehnaoui) May 17, 2017

That’s right. He bought the domain name. It’s a whole other level of petty but revenge is sweet sometimes.

The went viral and many Twitters users praised Khalil for his act of savagery.

@sehnaoui YOU, SIR, ARE MY HERO — Victoria Weinstein (@peacebang) May 18, 2017