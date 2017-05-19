Dallas North Tollway to be Completely Closed at Legacy This Weekend

Be prepared. Be very prepared.

Starting tomorrow night (Friday) at 11 p.m. through Monday morning 5 a.m., the thoroughfare known as the Dallas North Tollway will be closed at Legacy.

This closure coincides with hundreds of new Toyota employees finishing their first week at the new Plano HQ. Welcome to Texas!

What are the improvements going to be? Beams — which allow a new south-to-northbound U-turn at Legacy.

Legacy Drive itself will remain open.

Happy travels.

Here’s a list of specific ramps that will closed.