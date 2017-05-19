Dallas ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Confirms She’s Engaged

It doesn’t premiere until Monday night on ABC, but we already know that The Bachelorette gets engaged!

Dallas’ own Rachel Lindsay, who’s this upcoming season’s bachelorette, broke the news in a conference call yesterday. She told reporters, “I am very much so in love and very much so engaged…if I had a list he would check everything off.” Rachel also said it’s tough to contain her excitement about the long-distance relationship: but says her and fiancé talk all the time.

Just because we know how Rachel ends up doesn’t mean the trip to get there won’t be interesting.

There will be 31 men vying for Rachel’s affections this season (which just wrapped filming earlier this week).

Source: GuideLive

