May snowstorms, yea that’s a thing, continue to hit the central and northern Rockies. The storms left much of Colorado buried under three feet of snow on Thursday.

18 to 36 inches of snow has fallen in the foothills with this spring storm. An additional 6" to 12" is expected by morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/R9hAGJCE6s — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 19, 2017

Holding the May record is Allenspark, Co, with a cool 42 inches of May snow. Colorado has experienced thousands of power outages as well as countless school and business closings.

Via USA Today