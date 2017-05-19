Burger King Brings Bizarre Menu Item ‘Back by Popular Demand’

Weird food mashups really aren’t anything new with many American fast-food chains, but sometimes we have to question. Last year, Burger King debuted their latest food creation to the public and the response was mixed. Mac n’ Cheetos…exactly what it sounds like. It is essentially mac n’ cheese deep fried and covered in Cheetos, resembling regular Cheetos Puffs.

The bizarre menu item made its return May 18 and will be available for a limited time. The Mac n’ Cheetos will come in an order of five pieces, with the recommended price of $2.69. According to Burger King, this “favorite” is “back by popular demand,” after it sold out in just a few weeks last summer.

So far the reactions have been mixed, but surprisingly, people have been awaiting the item’s return.

@BurgerKing bring back cheesy tots and Mac N' cheetos — Chump Bert (@_albertpareja) April 16, 2017

I'm just gonna say it. I miss burger king's mac n cheetos. — chapyn barnett 🐝 (@yochapyn) May 1, 2017

All I want are some mac n cheetos and they don't sell them anymore so rip — donny (@daniikaaa21) April 13, 2017