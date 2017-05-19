All Time Low Debut ‘Nice2KnoU’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

All Time Low debuted a brand new music video for “Nice2KnoU” off their upcoming album, Last Young Renegade. The record is due out June 2.

Directed by Pat Tracy, the music video was shot at bassist Jack Barakat’s Baltimore-based bar, The Rockwell. Frontman Alex Gaskarth said “Nice2KnoU” is a tribute to the band’s roots and is for “the dance halls, the dive bars and the 100 kids we used to play for.”

“It’s an ode to the late nights, filling up the van with half a tank of gas so we could leave for the next show before someone got stabbed in the wrong part of town – Getting into Tampa at 3am and crashing on someone’s floor, saying thanks with a 30 of Coors Light and never seeing that face again,” he continued. “This is a dedication to all the places we’ve been that made us who we are today, the sea of sweaty hands that raised us up in low-lit clubs across America on our first tours, and all the people we owe these stories to; Nice to know you, see you ’round.”

Watch “Nice2KnoU” below.