VIDEO: 1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Time Square

May 18, 2017 3:09 PM
An 18-year-old girl was killed on Thursday when a driver came speeding into Time Square. Richard Rojas, 26, admitted to smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel. 22 other people were injured.

NYPD officials say that Rojas drove the wrong way down 7th Ave for several blocks before turning onto a sidewalk at 42nd Street. He proceeded to accelerate through the crowd for 3 blocks before crashing. He attempted to flee the scene, but the NYPD quickly took him into custody.

Rojas was arrested for a DUI in 2008 and in 2013. He was also arrested earlier this year for menacing.

Via TMZ

