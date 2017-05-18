Tornado Watch Issued For DFW Until 10 PM

We’re expecting some severe weather Thursday night. You can expect strong winds and hail for the DFW area, but there has been a tornado watch issued until 10 pm, with the greatest risk for DFW being between 7 and 9 pm. The tornado risk is much higher to the West, but after last time you can’t be too careful…

The following counties are under watch: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise.

Via NBC DFW