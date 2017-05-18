The King Of Holland Has Been Secretly Piloting Commercial Flights For 21 Years

Turns out kings don’t fly private. They fly commercial. At least, that’s what the king of the Netherlands has been doing for the past 21 years.

King Willem-Alexander said in an interview recently that he puts on a pilot’s uniform and gets behind the ‘wheel’ of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines commercial plane. He does this about twice a month. King Willem-Alexander says that he hardly gets recognized, though he doesn’t say his name when addressing the passengers.

The guy just likes to have a hobby. In the interview he explained that:

“For me the most important thing is that I have a hobby for which I need to concentrate completely. You have an airplane, passengers and a crew. You carry responsibility for that. You cannot take your problems from the ground with you in the sky. You can for a brief moment disconnect and concentrate on something else. That is the biggest relaxation of flying to me.”

Via NY Times