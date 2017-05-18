The King Of Holland Has Been Secretly Piloting Commercial Flights For 21 Years

May 18, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Holland, King, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Netherlands, pilot, Willem-Alexander

Turns out kings don’t fly private. They fly commercial. At least, that’s what the king of the Netherlands has been doing for the past 21 years.

King Willem-Alexander said in an interview recently that he puts on a pilot’s uniform and gets behind the ‘wheel’ of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines commercial plane. He does this about twice a month. King Willem-Alexander says that he hardly gets recognized, though he doesn’t say his name when addressing the passengers.

The guy just likes to have a hobby. In the interview he explained that:

“For me the most important thing is that I have a hobby for which I need to concentrate completely. You have an airplane, passengers and a crew. You carry responsibility for that. You cannot take your problems from the ground with you in the sky. You can for a brief moment disconnect and concentrate on something else. That is the biggest relaxation of flying to me.”

Via NY Times

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live