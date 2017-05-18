Subway Savagely Shuts Down Man Trying To Score Free Sandwiches For A Year

#NuggsForCarter was awesome, but it definitely opened to floodgates for people trying to score free food from their favorite restaurant.

Now it seems like everybody and their mother is asking restaurant how many retweets will it take for free food. Hey everybody and their mother, it’s happened already. Find a new gimmick.

We don’t know how most of these restaurants responded to the requests, but most of those restaurants don’t really matter right now. Subway absolutely won with their response to a guy looking to get some free food. We don’t know who runs their Twitter account, but we can guarantee they are not in charge anymore.

Check out their savagery below! WARNING! NSFW language follows.

Subway is savage for this 💀 pic.twitter.com/wq1gR5zweZ — ㅤㅤNO CHILL (@NoChillsZone) May 16, 2017

Via BroBible

