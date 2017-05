Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell died early this morning at the age of 52 his representatives confirmed.

One of his reps, Brian Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected.” The family is reportedly working closely with medical examiners in order to discover the cause of death. He died shortly after playing with Soundgarden in Detroit.

We will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Via BBC

