Sears Set to Close Even More Stores, including Dallas

For years retail giant Sears has struggled, in January they announced their plan to shutter 150 Sears and Kmart locations across the country. As the time passes, the list gets longer. One North Texas store will be effected in the 28 additional store closures.

In even more drastic measures to stay afloat, they sold their famous Craftsman brand for $900 million and have eliminated more than 100 positions within the corporate offices.

The company also has announced plans to downsize stores, eliminating several auto centers as well as pharmacies.

Currently only the Valley View Mall location appears to be affected by the decisions to shutter stores. Sears located within the Valley View Mall on Preston Road in Dallas, will soon close.