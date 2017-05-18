Miley Cyrus Claims Katy Perry’s “Kissed A Girl” Is About Her

May 18, 2017 1:26 PM
Katy Perry burst onto the scene in 2008 with “I Kissed a Girl.” For almost ten years now, fans have been clamoring wondering who exactly Katy kissed and why she liked it so much.

Finally we may have that answer.

In an interview Miley Cyrus said that Perry wrote the song about her! Miley said, “When she came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, ‘Who did you write that about?’ She said me! And I was on a four wheeler, actually—my dad had this four wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four wheeler—and I heard it and I started screaming, and freaking out.”

Miley also revealed that her least favorite song to perform live is “Wrecking Ball.” Sorry, folks who love that song. Miley doesn’t!

