LHS Dog of the Week: Meet CJ!

Meet CJ! This little love bug was surrendered to the shelter after his family decided he was no longer a good fit for them 😦 Poor little one had no idea what he had done to turn his life around:( The shelter staff loved him so they pleaded for rescue and when his foster mom heard his story, she quickly brought him into the LHS foster program where he now waits for his fuurever home. Could it be yours??????

CJ is a quiet gentle boy who when sees you coming just wags and wags his tail:) He loves to go exploring in the yard then nap in the warm sun. And of course, hang close to his humans! He does great with the resident doggies and given his age would do best in a home with older considerate kiddos 🙂 And given his gentle disposition would likely do well with cats.

CJ is about 10 years old and weighs 17 lbs. He is neutered , HW negative , UTD on vaccines and micro chipped. He is crate trained and potty trained. He does well in the car and on leash and is so well behaved he is allowed to roam free in the house when his foster parents are away. He also sleeps quietly throughout the night in his crate.

Sooo if you are interested in meeting this sweet deserving soul, please fill out an application online and his foster family will be in touch within 24 hrs VIA EMAIL.