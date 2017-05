After almost a year of dating, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal have officially split. A source claims that the 42-year-old Oscar winner and the 25-year-old model, “broke up a few days ago but they remain friends. It was amicable.”

New pics of Leo at Goldbergs Famous bagels in Montauk today. (June 11 2016) He is with Nina Agdal. Same woman who he was pictured with in Cannes last month #leonardodicaprio #actor #montauk #imgmodels #ninaagdal A post shared by LEONARDO DICAPRIO FAN ACCOUNT (@leowdfan) on Jun 11, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

The two were first seen together back in June. The breakup came as quick a shock. It seemed like Leo was close to settling down and tying the knot, guess not…

Via Elite Daily