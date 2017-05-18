If You’re Thinking About Ordering A Prom Dress Online, Don’t. Let These Dress Disasters Serve As A Warning.

Prom should be a special occasion for all those that attend. It’s the culmination of your long high school career, and your chance to finally let loose and enjoy the night with your friends.

Only problem is, with a special night like Prom, ANYTHING can go wrong and ruin the evening. Small, big it doesn’t matter. If one element of the night is disturbed, everything is thrown into whack. If your prom dress is that one element of the night that’s disturbed, full steam ahead for a full on disaster.

Well that’s the risk you take when you purchase your dress online. These poor girls thought they were scoring great deals on dresses, but it turns out the dresses were not exactly up to snuff.

With prom season coming up, just reminding everyone why you shouldn't order your prom dress online.. pic.twitter.com/J3KxTUkkN2 — Santa (@hannnahhnicolee) April 6, 2017

Incase you're having a bad day…my prom dress came in pic.twitter.com/lM2r3NV3to — Cooper (@cooperkay22) March 29, 2015

Ok so since prom season is approaching I want to remind you ladies to be careful where you buy your prom dress online.. #rttosavealife pic.twitter.com/UWvna0O5wZ — Leah Benoit (@leahbenoit1) February 11, 2017

since prom is coming up make sure that you don't order your dress online 😂💃 pic.twitter.com/jvxnxhJrJ0 — Morgan Morris (@Morgan_Morris29) March 27, 2016

I LEARNED MY LESSON TO NEVER BUY A PROM DRESS ONLINE pic.twitter.com/DYJMpZHsgd — Chang (@sariarenee) April 14, 2017

If you think you're having a bad day, her prom dress came in pic.twitter.com/ipwfXxwKfj — Markus (@LivinLegnd) May 11, 2015

